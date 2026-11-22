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The Lekhali Cookbook, authored by Gurung, draws its name from lekh, the high ridges in Nepal, and highlights the rich food tradition shared by women’s groups from Nepal’s Mustang, Manang, Lamjung, and Gorkha districts.

Sanjib Chaudhary of Global Voices caught up with Binti Gurung to talk about her work on food heritage. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Sanjib Chaudhary (SC): Can you introduce yourself and tell us a bit about your work?

Binti Gurung (BG): Before talking about the food heritage of Nepal, it’s necessary to mention that knowing the broader political and historical context of the country is important because a lot of what my work looks into connects with understanding of the past.

The pivotal moment can be attributed to the 1950s, when the absolutist regime came to an end. As a country, Nepal had remained closed off to the outside world for so long that very little was understood about Nepali society, particularly its food practices.

Within this environment of reaching out to the past events that happened in this land, uncovering the stories of the people, and mainly breaking down and deconstructing the idea of “Nepali-ness,” lies the understanding of our food heritage.

I myself come from what used to be called a Gurung country until the 1970s. I know something about our collective history as Gurung people, and that my great-grandfather on the maternal side was a mukhiya, a tribal chief somewhere in that Gurung country. There are no written documents about our lineage, apart from the knowledge that remains in the tongue. I take pride in that, but it also means some knowledge has not been transmitted.

My paternal grandfather was the first person to be educated because of his connection to British India, after which he did a lot in his village, which included donating some of his personal land to the village school. Whereas I am the first in my family to go to university, learn English (like the rest of my generation), and read history.

SC: Food sovereignty is a burning issue for Indigenous peoples. Can you give us an overview of what challenges Indigenous communities in Nepal are facing with regard to food sovereignty?

BG: Even though the constitution of 2015 has given recognition to the right to food, how does it translate to the many Indigenous groups accessing their food? Are the Indigenous peoples who have been living by the rivers and the forests able to access the foods that they have learned to process, collect, and eat?

For the communities that still live in or near the forest, how are their relationships affected when forests are turned into national parks? Do the Indigenous peoples who have been relying on these ancestral food practices have access? Can the state recognize and permit it?

When we start to think this way, we go beyond the conversation about food sovereignty because then we have to talk about the land and the peoples who inhabit it, and their connection to it.

SC: Nepal is a multi-ethnic country, and communities have their own food and agriculture systems. However, food politics is prevalent, with some communities claiming a particular dish as solely theirs. What’s your take on this?

BG: I think it is impossible to claim any particular dish as solely belonging to only one community. After all, we live in a shared world. We are beings in constant interaction with the land. Like any living practice that is evolving, our food practices are also in motion; it is not a static, fixed thing.

What may be helpful is to think about how a dish or food practice evolved. Or even to try to understand how it has evolved the way it has, including the factors of influence. Even though we think of Nepali communities having their own food systems, if we look underneath somewhere, we can find some similar practices.

One example is the way food is harvested from the forest; this particular practice, whether in the high mountains, hills, or the Terai, remains similar. Of course, how this practice is treated by those not practicing is an entirely different thing.

SC: It’s high time we promote Indigenous food in a global space. Can you tell us about your recent book “The Lekhali Cookbook: Indigenous Food Heritage from the Highlands of Nepal” and the dishes you’d like to share with a wider audience?

BG: This book has been in the making for a very long time. When I started doing this work in 2017, at some point it felt very urgent to understand the issues around it, and gradually it became important to start documenting in a written way because a lot had been unknown.

There may be many factors why the conversation around food heritage has remained so obscure, but one that I attribute strongly to is our own political history that has shaped the Indigenous experiences.

For many Indigenous communities, the problem has also been due to others writing about their history. Of course, there are some very rare scholars who have done a fine job, but in the case of our own history, there is now an immense effort to establish or re-establish our origin account. It’s very saddening to have to read about some of these accounts. And then there is also the process of verifying and fact-checking, and that takes a lot of time.

The Lekhali Cookbook came into being due to a generous grant from the British Council. A lot of the work had been conducted prior to receiving the grant, but it allowed us to visit the villages in the central Himalayas and work with aama samuha [translated as “mothers’ groups,” acting as local women’s collectives] who are heavily involved in the food production process. Based on the consultation with the groups, we collected the recipes of the eight villages of Lamjung, Manang, Mustang, and Gorkha.

In the book, we have some unique recipes that many people do not know, such as the foraged panyu (wild rhubarb), kru (yak sausage), yak curry with satu, or farsi ko bhat eaten with sattu up in the high Gorkha hills.