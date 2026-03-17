India Strongly Condemns Pakistan’s Attack On Afghanistan As Brutal And Cowardly, Calls International Community To Hold Pakistan Accountable

In a post on X (March 17, 2026), Fitrat said: “As a result of the attack, large sections of the hospital have been destroyed, and there are serious concerns about a high number of casualties. Unfortunately, the death toll has so far reached 400, while around 250 others have been reported injured.”

Pakistan has responded by saying that these allegations were false and its military carried out precision strikes on terrorist infrastructure and military installations. The Pakistani Ministry of Information and Broadcasting stated that the strikes specifically targeted ammunition depots and facilities allegedly used by militant groups. The military strike by Pakistan is part of a broader military operation, codenamed "Operation Ghazab lil Haq", that started in late February 2026.

Tensions Escalated Between Pakistan And Afghanistan From Early February 2026

Earlier this year, both the neighbouring nations were involved in deadly skirmishes. Pakistan claims that Afghanistan supports Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other militant organisations responsible for terrorist attacks in Pakistan. Afghanistan however, says that Pakistan's militant violence is a domestic failure, not an Afghan export.

Previously, terror attacks occurred in Pakistan on February 6, 2026 at a Shia mosque in Islamabad. Pakistan blamed these attacks on Afghanistan, along with the militant violence in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In what it described as retaliatory strikes, Pakistan launched airstrikes across several locations at Afghanistan-Pakistan borders on February 21, 2026, and February 22, 2026.

Afghanistan claimed that these military strikes hit civilian homes, killing at least 18 civilians, including women and children. It responded by launching cross border artillery fire and retaliatory ground attacks on Pakistani border outposts. By February 27, 2026, Pakistan declared open war on Afghanistan, leading to the current strike and marking a complete fallout of dialogue and diplomacy.