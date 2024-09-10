Home
Latest Stories
World
Kyrgyzstan follows regional trend, takes Taliban off terrorist list
NewsGram Desk
8 seconds ago
4 min read
Science & Tech
Astrophysics: AI shines a new light on exoplanets
NewsGram Desk
3 hours ago
2 min read
History
Charcoal, ashes and coprolites: the latest findings to shed light on the Neanderthals at Prado Vargas
NewsGram Desk
6 hours ago
2 min read
Health
Type 2 Diabetes Medication Improves Liver Health in Mice Fed High Fat Diet
NewsGram Desk
9 hours ago
1 min read
USA
Rare copy of US Constitution to be sold at auction
NewsGram Desk
12 hours ago
3 min read
India
India
Indian state set to toughen rape laws after brutal assault
NewsGram Desk
06 Sep 2024
3 min read
India
Torrential floods kill 25 in southern India
NewsGram Desk
04 Sep 2024
1 min read
West Bengal
Silence and Scandal: Bengal’s Shocking Power Play
NewsGram Desk
02 Sep 2024
4 min read
Uttar Pradesh
Indian authorities capture one in pack of killer wolves
NewsGram Desk
31 Aug 2024
2 min read
West Bengal
Indian police fire tear gas, water cannons at rally against rape, killing of trainee doctor
NewsGram Desk
28 Aug 2024
2 min read
Delhi
“There is no end to the lies of the Delhi Government”: BLP President Dr. Raizada on Delhi Government’s Health Model facade
NewsGram Desk
28 Aug 2024
2 min read
World
World
Kyrgyzstan follows regional trend, takes Taliban off terrorist list
NewsGram Desk
8 seconds ago
4 min read
USA
Rare copy of US Constitution to be sold at auction
NewsGram Desk
12 hours ago
3 min read
World
Republican bill to avoid government shutdown requires proof of citizenship to vote
NewsGram Desk
15 hours ago
2 min read
USA
US IRS enforcement efforts recover $1.3 bln in unpaid taxes, Treasury says
NewsGram Desk
18 hours ago
2 min read
Health
New polio strain threatens setback to eradication in Nigeria
NewsGram Desk
21 hours ago
2 min read
USA
Study suggests US droughts, rainy extremes becoming more severe
NewsGram Desk
09 Sep 2024
3 min read
USA
Expert Available: U.S. v Google
NewsGram Desk
08 Sep 2024
1 min read
Europe
Earth hits hottest summer on record, EU climate monitor says
NewsGram Desk
08 Sep 2024
2 min read
Religion
Religion
Tibetans forced to remove religious structures outside their homes
NewsGram Desk
19 Aug 2024
2 min read
Religion
House call: A new study rethinks early Christian landmark
NewsGram Desk
16 Aug 2024
4 min read
Religion
A Daily Prayer for Today and Every Day Exercises Your Faith
NewsGram Desk
05 Jul 2024
3 min read
Religion
Death toll at Hajj pilgrimage tops 1,300 amid scorching temperatures
NewsGram Desk
24 Jun 2024
3 min read
Religion
In Mecca's sweltering heat, Muslims start this year's Hajj pilgrimage
NewsGram Desk
15 Jun 2024
4 min read
India
Religious polarization, jobs trouble India’s young voters, but Modi has support
NewsGram Desk
17 May 2024
4 min read
Politics
Politics
Do Women Candidates Have a Harder Time Being Elected?
NewsGram Desk
08 Sep 2024
4 min read
Politics
Expert Available: Harris Expands Lead Over Trump Among Women in Latest Poll
NewsGram Desk
06 Sep 2024
2 min read
World
Azerbaijan holds parliamentary election expected to retain presidential party's dominance
NewsGram Desk
02 Sep 2024
2 min read
Delhi
“There is no end to the lies of the Delhi Government”: BLP President Dr. Raizada on Delhi Government’s Health Model facade
NewsGram Desk
28 Aug 2024
2 min read
Delhi
"Governance in Delhi is in absolute paralysis": Dr Raizada attacked Kejriwal Government over non-payment for Sewage Cleaning
NewsGram Desk
26 Aug 2024
2 min read
World
Bangladesh on Fire: Alarming Threats to Hindu Safety
NewsGram Desk
11 Aug 2024
4 min read
Delhi
Bharatiya Liberal Party (BLP) joined the protest at Jantar Mantar and demanded the reinstatement of Dr. Ambedkar’s statue in Parliament
NewsGram Desk
09 Aug 2024
2 min read
World
Who is Muhammad Yunus, leader of Bangladesh's interim government?
NewsGram Desk
08 Aug 2024
3 min read
Lifestyle
Health
Type 2 Diabetes Medication Improves Liver Health in Mice Fed High Fat Diet
NewsGram Desk
9 hours ago
1 min read
