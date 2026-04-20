From Kolathur to Trichy East: 8 Key Constituencies in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026

As the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026 draw closer, all the major alliances have entered the final phase of their campaigns. With all eyes set on polling day on April 23, 2026, the final verdict, scheduled for May 4, 2026, will decide the fate of the state. In the 2021 Assembly elections, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) secured victory, with DMK president M. K. Stalin becoming the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

The opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)-led alliance had a close contest with its rival, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), with the former emerging victorious in 66 seats. The DMK won the 2021 election with 166 seats out of a total of 234.

With 5,67,07,380 electors set to vote following the Special Intensive Revision, Tamil Nadu is expected to witness a tough battle between the ruling DMK, the opposition AIADMK, and the newly formed Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor-turned-politician Vijay. Voters will elect all 234 members to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, and here are some of the key constituencies in the upcoming election.

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