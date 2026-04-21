Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026: Stalin Releases ‘Chennai Super-6’ Manifesto Ahead of State Polls; Promises Major Overhaul in Urban Transformation

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President M.K. Stalin unveiled the party's Chennai-focused manifesto at Anna Arivalayam on Sunday, April 19, 2026. The document outlines the “Chennai Super-6” vision under the Dravidian Model 2.0, aiming to transform the city through major improvements in infrastructure, mobility, urban amenities, and employment opportunities ahead of the state Assembly elections.

The manifesto emphasises upgrading living conditions in Urban Habitat Development Board tenements by empowering women-led welfare groups with the aid of state funding. Key promises include supplying RO-purified drinking water to areas without metro connectivity and ensuring reliable distribution in existing zones. Residential areas will also receive high-intensity street lighting for better safety, along with a world-class cultural centre dedicated to art, music, and literature.

To ease traffic congestion, the DMK has pledged to introduce 1,000 new mini-buses for improved last-mile connectivity to bus stops, metro, and railway stations. The party also plans to implement AI-driven traffic management systems with a target of reducing average travel times by 25 per cent.

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Key Projects with Deadlines

The manifesto sets clear timelines for major infrastructure initiatives:

Chennai Peripheral Road (Ennore-Poonjeri) – Completion by 2027

Metro expansions and stormwater drains – Completion by 2028

Underground sewerage system – Completion by 2027

City-wide road upgrades, including wider footpaths, shaded avenues, and better public toilets – Completion by 2029

In a notable welfare initiative, the manifesto proposes expanding the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme threefold. This includes increasing the number of veterinarians and dog catchers, while collaborating with NGOs to set up additional shelters, ensuring a scientific and compassionate approach to managing the stray dog population.

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The flagship proposal of the manifesto is the establishment of a Rs 10,000 crore Global Centre for AI, Animation, VFX, Gaming, and Immersive Technologies. The centre will feature skill development programmes, research facilities, and a “Global Talent Gateway,” with an expected generation of 20,000 high-skill jobs, positioning Chennai as a leading global tech and cultural hub.

Tamil Nadu is scheduled to go to the polls in a single phase on Thursday, April 23, 2026 with results expected on May 4, 2026. The DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which includes Congress, DMDK, and VCK, will face the NDA alliance, comprising AIADMK, BJP, and PMK.