Tamil Nadu Election 2026: AIADMK’s Leema Rose Martin Declares ₹1,049 Crore Assets, Emerges Richest Candidate in Tamil Nadu Polls

The Tamil Nadu Assembly elections are approaching, and candidates have begun disclosing their assets. Among them, Leema Rose Martin has emerged as the richest candidate for the 2026 elections. She is contesting from the Lalgudi Assembly constituency on an All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) ticket and has declared total assets worth over ₹1,049 crore in her nomination affidavit filed ahead of the April 23 polls.

Leema Rose Martin, 58, filed her nomination on April 6, 2026. In her affidavit, she declared movable assets of around ₹139 crore and immovable assets worth approximately ₹910 crore. Her total wealth places her ahead of several high-profile candidates in the fray, including actor-turned-politician Vijay, founder of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), who has declared assets exceeding ₹603 crore.