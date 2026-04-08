Tamil Nadu Election 2026: AIADMK’s Leema Rose Martin Declares ₹1,049 Crore Assets, Emerges Richest Candidate in Tamil Nadu Polls

Leema Rose Martin has emerged as the richest candidate in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026, declaring assets worth over ₹1,049 crore in her nomination affidavit.
Her wealth includes ₹139 crore in movable and ₹910 crore in immovable assets, putting her ahead of candidates like Vijay, who has declared over ₹603 crore.
A significant portion of the family’s wealth comes from her husband Santiago Martin, while the family also faces legal scrutiny, including pending cases and links to PMLA investigations.
The Tamil Nadu Assembly elections are approaching, and candidates have begun disclosing their assets. Among them, Leema Rose Martin has emerged as the richest candidate for the 2026 elections. She is contesting from the Lalgudi Assembly constituency on an All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) ticket and has declared total assets worth over ₹1,049 crore in her nomination affidavit filed ahead of the April 23 polls.
Leema Rose Martin, 58, filed her nomination on April 6, 2026. In her affidavit, she declared movable assets of around ₹139 crore and immovable assets worth approximately ₹910 crore. Her total wealth places her ahead of several high-profile candidates in the fray, including actor-turned-politician Vijay, founder of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), who has declared assets exceeding ₹603 crore.
Her affidavit shows that her properties are spread across multiple locations, including Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchirappalli, and Tiruppur. She also owns agricultural land in Kerala and near New Delhi. Her annual income for the financial year 2024–25 was reported at ₹9.82 crore. The affidavit further notes that her educational qualification is up to Class VI.
The document also lists her business interests in sectors such as real estate, gaming, and hospitality. A significant portion of the family’s wealth comes from her husband, Santiago Martin, widely known as the “Lottery King.” He has declared movable assets worth ₹3,262 crore and immovable assets of ₹887 crore.
Their son, Jose Charles Martin, founder of the Latchiya Jananayaga Katchi (LJK), is contesting from Kamaraj Nagar in Puducherry on a BJP ticket and has declared assets worth over ₹597 crore. Their son-in-law, Aadhav Arjuna, contesting from Villivakkam on a TVK ticket, has declared assets of around ₹197 crore.
The affidavit also provides details of the family’s holdings in precious metals, including large quantities of gold, silver, diamonds, and platinum. In terms of vehicles, Leema Rose Martin and her husband own multiple two-wheelers, along with cars such as a Hyundai Creta and a Mahindra Thar.
The disclosure also mentions that four criminal cases are currently pending against Leema Rose Martin, many of which are linked to proceedings initiated by the Income Tax Department. Additionally, she has been named in matters related to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The Martin family has also been under scrutiny for political funding. Data from the Election Commission of India shows that Santiago Martin’s company, Future Gaming and Hotel Services, made substantial donations to various political parties through electoral bonds between 2019 and 2024.
The Tamil Nadu Assembly elections are scheduled for April 23, 2026, with counting set for May 4. The main contest remains between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and AIADMK, but the entry of Vijay and his party TVK has added a new dimension, potentially turning the election into a multi-cornered contest.
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