Sonarika Ram (60) of Chhota Sasaram village, has watched these performances since childhood. “Earlier, when launda naach happened, the entire village would gather and watch. It was entertaining, and it carried stories and messages about society. People could see their own lives reflected on stage,” he says.

His favourite play was Bidesiya, the story of a husband who leaves home to find work and the wife left behind, waiting for his return. Whenever it was staged, the shamiana would be packed.

Those nights have become increasingly rare. The arrival of mobile phones and the internet, along with the growing popularity of Bhojpuri films and songs, has drawn audiences away from traditional performances. Sonarika says that performances at weddings and private events also gradually changed as new forms of entertainment became more accessible. “As artists and audiences gained access to new forms of entertainment, the popularity of launda naach started to decline,” he says.

The decline in performances has directly affected artists' earnings.

Dwindling earnings

At the peak of its popularity, Rajesh says, his father's troupe, Azad Natya Kala Parishad, earned Rs 10,000 a day during the wedding season. Shatrudhan could earn Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 by performing at weddings through the night, while Ram Badan Manjhi (60) of Chhota Sasaram in Udwantnagar block, earned about Rs 1,000 a night.

Those earnings have dwindled. With fewer opportunities to perform, many artists have been forced to find other work to support their families. Shatrudhan, for instance, now earns about ₹500 a day as a labourer. Ram Badan also works as a labourer in his village, while Rajesh's father, Suresh Prasad, has moved to Punjab.

“Since the shows stopped, there was no work,” Suresh says over the phone from Ludhiana. “I now work here as a daily-wage labourer.”

Ram Badan says that although he no longer performs professionally, he has not given up the songs. Whenever he gets an opportunity, he still sings Thakur's compositions and dances in the traditional style. “The only difference is that I no longer perform before a stage; my audience is now the people of my own community,” he says.