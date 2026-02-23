One Year of BJP Raj in Delhi Marked With Eviction Notices to Unauthorized Colonies and Frustration With Slow Moving Welfare Schemes

Residents Fear Displacement And Disruption

Bharat Prakash, (in his 30s) a young resident of the JJ cluster near DID Camp, says that the eviction notice is not something new that has been handed out to them. He said: “I have been living here since my birth and this is currently my family’s 4th generation. We obviously do not want to move from here. Here, many facilities are provided to us, with schools, hospitals and other services, which will be quite difficult to access at Savda Ghevra.”



Bharat Prakash is an electronic technician. When asked about his response to the eviction notice, he said: “We will wait for the Court’s order for any eviction process. Earlier, the eviction was challenged before the Court and hopefully, it will be challenged again.” Answering to how many eviction notices were served before, he said that it has happened since 30 years, even when the BJP government was last in power. He also added: “The children of this colony are well educated and studying in schools nearby, residents are doing good jobs in close proximity, so why would anyone want to go to Savda Ghevra? Besides, people have been living here for as long as 50 years, and seniors have legal evidence of their residence also, so we will provide that whenever necessary.”

Welfare Schemes Yet to Materialise

Several residents echoed the sentiments of not wanting to vacate their residences. They also criticised the BJP government for not fulfilling their promises of cluster renovation, or relocation nearby.

A resident, on conditions of anonymity, said that while campaigning for the Delhi 2025 State Assembly elections, Parvesh Verma had promised us that our homes would not be demolished, or taken away from us. He said: “Clearly, the eviction notice says that they are not keeping up their promises. What about the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana? Didn’t they plan to effectively roll out the scheme last March (2025)? Senior citizens are not getting the increment in their old age pension scheme that was promised to them. Many of us even voted for the BJP government, and now they are back-stabbing us.”